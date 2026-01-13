MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

