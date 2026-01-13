Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,463 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,463 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 145.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $83.90 and a 52-week high of $110.34.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Compass Point set a $121.00 price objective on Axis Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXS

Axis Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.