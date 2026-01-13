MGO One Seven LLC Sells 5,509 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

