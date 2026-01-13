MGO One Seven LLC Sells 100,540 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,540 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,087,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,555,000 after purchasing an additional 806,967 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,077,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,026,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,098,000 after buying an additional 500,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,046,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after buying an additional 401,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,819,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,112,000 after buying an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SCHO stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.