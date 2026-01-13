Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 573.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,325 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,325,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,007 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,235,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16,575.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,267,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.95.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $124.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

