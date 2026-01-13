Maximus, Inc. $MMS Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,126 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,886,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Maximus by 113.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 657,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 349,529 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $18,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 1,380.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 228,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 213,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Maximus by 115.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 379,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after buying an additional 203,521 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $350,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,027.28. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

