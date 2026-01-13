Tema Etfs LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,819,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $216.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.19%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total value of $302,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,379.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,034 shares of company stock worth $2,047,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $227.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.74.

Key Headlines Impacting Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

