Tema Etfs LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $293.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $303.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.44.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.07, for a total transaction of $2,750,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,825,098.16. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $13,248,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

