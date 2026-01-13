Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases Shares of 25,900 Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,035 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,048,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after buying an additional 33,652 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 660,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 47.78% and a net margin of 5.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group is a major global music company that operates across recorded music and music publishing. Its recorded-music business comprises a portfolio of well-known labels—including Atlantic, Warner Records and Parlophone—as well as distribution and artist-services operations that support both established and emerging artists. The company’s publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, manages songwriting catalogs and administers rights for compositions across multiple media, providing licensing for film, television, advertising and other commercial uses.

WMG’s activities span the full music value chain: signing and developing artists, producing and marketing recordings, distributing music through physical channels and streaming platforms, and monetizing rights through licensing, synchronization and neighboring-rights collection.

