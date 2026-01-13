AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $30,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,497,000 after buying an additional 513,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,637,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,966,000 after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,009,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,890,000 after acquiring an additional 775,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,785,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,378 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,654. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AME stock opened at $209.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $214.60.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

