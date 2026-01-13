Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) and Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Duolingo has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its stock price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Duolingo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 1 12 12 0 2.44 Nexalin Technology 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Duolingo and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Duolingo presently has a consensus target price of $309.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.51%. Nexalin Technology has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 604.13%. Given Nexalin Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexalin Technology is more favorable than Duolingo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duolingo and Nexalin Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $748.02 million 10.00 $88.57 million $7.89 20.50 Nexalin Technology $170,000.00 77.90 -$7.61 million ($0.66) -1.08

Duolingo has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology. Nexalin Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duolingo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo 40.03% 14.02% 9.15% Nexalin Technology -5,527.39% -207.46% -184.51%

Summary

Duolingo beats Nexalin Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. Duolingo, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

