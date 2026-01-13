Xylem Inc. $XYL Stock Holdings Lifted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $338,232,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $208,226,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,669,000 after purchasing an additional 830,821 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,717,000 after purchasing an additional 830,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,141,000 after purchasing an additional 733,860 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5%

XYL opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

