Tema Etfs LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.