Tema Etfs LLC Takes Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 532,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,998,000 after purchasing an additional 171,929 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,142,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $38.40.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.74 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

