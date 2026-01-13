Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Bought by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $167.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.22.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $227.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $232.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. The trade was a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $474,714.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,801.84. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Featured Stories

