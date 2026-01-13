Tema Etfs LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,776 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Down 1.9%
Adobe stock opened at $327.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.58 and a twelve month high of $465.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Key Headlines Impacting Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case: Several articles argue Adobe remains an attractive long?term opportunity given its cash flows, recurring SaaS revenue and exposure to design/creative workflows, which investors interpret as valuation upside versus peers. What Makes Adobe (ADBE) an Attractive Opportunity?
- Positive Sentiment: Retail/idea coverage: The Motley Fool included Adobe in a list of “cheap” stocks that could outperform, reinforcing a narrative that the stock may be undervalued after last year’s weakness. 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks That Could Double in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest report appears to contain data errors (reports show a jump yet list 0 shares and NaN), so there’s no clear evidence of a material short squeeze or buildup to explain the move — treat the dataset cautiously.
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies downgraded ADBE from Buy to Hold and cut its price target from $500 to $400 as part of a broader software?sector review, citing rising competitive pressure — a direct negative catalyst for the stock. Jefferies Cautious on Adobe (ADBE)
- Negative Sentiment: BMO downgraded Adobe to Market Perform, citing increasing competition and a lack of near?term positive catalysts — another analyst move that pressures sentiment and can trigger selling. BMO downgrades Adobe to Market Perform
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts note Adobe’s AI tools are popular but warn competition is intensifying in generative AI and creative software — this raises execution and margin risk as rivals and new entrants chase the same market. Analysts Say Adobe’s (ADBE) AI Tools Are Popular, but Competition Is Intensifying
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction summary pieces note shares were down intraday (about 1.5% in one report), reflecting the combined weight of downgrades and competition concerns — short?term pressure is likely sentiment?driven rather than fundamental?earnings surprises. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.44.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
