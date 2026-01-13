Tema Etfs LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.8% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 3,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,440. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,151 shares of company stock worth $8,841,525. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.84.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $281.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.95 and its 200-day moving average is $259.24. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

