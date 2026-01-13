New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 49,053 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,173 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 49,053 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 2,346.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HP by 72.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,123 shares of company stock worth $2,784,126. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, December 1st. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

