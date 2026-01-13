Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $29,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $118.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $861,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,204.15. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,779,917.96. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,719 shares of company stock worth $6,796,067. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

