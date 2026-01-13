New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,262 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $26,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 624.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,069.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.75.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,035.83 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,050.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $961.86 and its 200 day moving average is $808.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.