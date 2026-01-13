Tema Etfs LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,491 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,524 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.