New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 69,141 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $34,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $119,208.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 489,326 shares of company stock worth $12,781,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.28%.Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Skydance says it has a fully financed $30 per?share all?cash offer and will nominate directors to try to deliver that bid — this raises the chance shareholders could receive a higher takeover price than Netflix's offer. PARAMOUNT PROVIDES UPDATE TO WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY SHAREHOLDERS

WBD's board/team is publicly pushing back on Paramount's tactics and is seeking a sweetened bid — that defensive posture can extract a higher price or at least force a higher floor for shareholder value. Warner Bros. Discovery mocks Paramount Skydance's merger 'gimmicks'

Reported short?interest data for January appears erroneous/zero and is not providing meaningful pressure or signal to the current trade (no reliable days?to?cover signal).

Paramount has escalated with proxy filings and lawsuits seeking information and board changes — this raises the odds of a protracted proxy fight, litigation costs, regulatory scrutiny and possible delay or derailment of any agreed Netflix transaction. Paramount to nominate directors for election at Warner Bros Discovery, files lawsuit

Coverage is raising regulatory and antitrust concerns around further consolidation (Netflix + WBD), which can reduce deal certainty and long?term strategic upside if regulators or courts intervene. Paramount files lawsuit against Warner Bros. amidst controversial Netflix merger

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

