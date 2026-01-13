NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,345 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,953,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after buying an additional 101,922 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.21.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,549.62. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 192,556 shares of company stock worth $30,826,846 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.