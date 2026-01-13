Visa Inc. $V Stake Raised by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.4% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after buying an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after buying an additional 1,067,631 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.52.

Visa Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE V opened at $343.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $625.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

