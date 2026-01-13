The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.

Shares of PNTG opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $998.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $229.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 651.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

