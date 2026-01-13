Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Gen Digital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 57.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gen Digital news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. The trade was a 21.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $3,082,838.88. Following the sale, the director owned 3,932,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

