Analysts Set National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Target Price at $16.86

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.5714.

NESR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NESR

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NESR stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.23. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.