Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 53,134 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

