Analyzing eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) and 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for eBay and 1stdibs.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get eBay alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 2 20 14 1 2.38 1stdibs.com 1 2 0 0 1.67

eBay presently has a consensus target price of $94.47, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. 1stdibs.com has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given 1stdibs.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.com is more favorable than eBay.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.28 billion 4.10 $1.98 billion $4.60 20.28 1stdibs.com $88.26 million 2.41 -$18.63 million ($0.50) -11.62

This table compares eBay and 1stdibs.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.com. 1stdibs.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of 1stdibs.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of 1stdibs.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and 1stdibs.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 20.37% 41.94% 11.09% 1stdibs.com -19.94% -18.56% -12.69%

Volatility & Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1stdibs.com has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats 1stdibs.com on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About 1stdibs.com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.