SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in Sharplink Gaming Inc. $SBET

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Sharplink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,229,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sharplink Gaming by 509.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 110,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 92,189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming during the second quarter worth about $26,852,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharplink Gaming alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sharplink Gaming to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sharplink Gaming from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharplink Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Sharplink Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Sharplink Gaming stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Sharplink Gaming Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $124.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 11.12.

Sharplink Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharplink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharplink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.