SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 834.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 28.09%.The business had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 56.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on Essential Utilities and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

