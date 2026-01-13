SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 238,406 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 680.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Integral Ad Science worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 136.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $124,723.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 417,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,678.08. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $28,588.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,715.20. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $154.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global technology and data analytics company that helps advertisers and publishers measure and optimize the efficacy, safety, and quality of digital advertising campaigns. The company’s core business centers on ad verification, providing clients with metrics on ad viewability, brand safety, fraud detection, and contextual relevance to ensure that online ads reach real audiences in brand-approved environments. By leveraging machine learning and proprietary data signals, IAS delivers insights that enable marketers to assess campaign performance across desktop, mobile, video, connected TV, and social media channels.

IAS offers a suite of products and solutions designed to address the full spectrum of digital media quality challenges.

