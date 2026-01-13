SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 96,683 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,273,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,862,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 246,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 7.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 42.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $133.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

