SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 43,551 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 231.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4,964.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 201.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.59%.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,114.75. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

