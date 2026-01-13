Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 378.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $104,843,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,420 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

