Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $263.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $216.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.10. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $242.68.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

