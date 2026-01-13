SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.72.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher price target — Citizens Jmp raised its price target from $105 to $125 and reiterated a “market outperform” rating, providing an analyst-driven catalyst that likely helped lift the stock. Analyst Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrade and higher price target — Citizens Jmp raised its price target from $105 to $125 and reiterated a “market outperform” rating, providing an analyst-driven catalyst that likely helped lift the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report shows effectively zero reported short interest for the most recent period — the data reads 0 shares and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio, which is likely a reporting anomaly and not an actionable signal by itself. (No external link provided)

Short-interest report shows effectively zero reported short interest for the most recent period — the data reads 0 shares and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio, which is likely a reporting anomaly and not an actionable signal by itself. (No external link provided) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by Stacey G. Rock — Multiple recent filings show Rock sold 16,568 shares on Jan 12 at an average ~$116.74 and 4,000 shares on Jan 8 at ~$105.37, materially reducing her holding (one filing notes a ~38% decrease in a position). Significant insider sales can be interpreted as a cautionary signal for some investors. SEC filing: SEC Filing . Coverage of the insider sales: Insider Sells $371,920 and Insider Sells $792,468

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $14,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,629,199.33. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 16,568 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $1,934,148.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,092.38. This represents a 38.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 906,079 shares of company stock valued at $73,343,943 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

