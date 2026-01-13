SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,989 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2,214.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,541.70. The trade was a 48.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total transaction of $1,140,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,324.20. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:MTB opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.18.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid?Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle?market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

