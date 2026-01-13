HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,240 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.67. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 9.50%.The firm had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.