Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) to “Strong-Buy”

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Inventiva from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Inventiva Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Inventiva by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inventiva

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

