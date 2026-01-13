Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SHO opened at $9.26 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.94%.Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 579.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset?managing upper?upscale extended?stay and premium?branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long?term cash flows through franchise agreements and third?party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high?growth secondary markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.