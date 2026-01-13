Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Medline in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medline in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Medline in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Shares of MDLN stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. Medline has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $45.50.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Mills purchased 2,586,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,586,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,999,974. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,806,160 shares in the company, valued at $136,350,759.20. This represents a 55.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Positive Sentiment: Numerous analysts initiated buy/overweight ratings (Barclays, Jefferies, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wolfe, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Stifel, Piper Sandler, Bernstein, J.P. Morgan, William Blair, Robert W. Baird, Truist). Several targets sit in the $46–$52 range, implying notable upside and helping fuel buying interest. Medline Stock Surges on Post?IPO Buy Notes

Numerous analysts initiated buy/overweight ratings (Barclays, Jefferies, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wolfe, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Stifel, Piper Sandler, Bernstein, J.P. Morgan, William Blair, Robert W. Baird, Truist). Several targets sit in the $46–$52 range, implying notable upside and helping fuel buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies highlighted Medline’s $25 billion supply?chain scale and gave a “buy” in its coverage debut — a validation of the company’s scale and margin expansion thesis that investors favor. Jefferies Coverage

Jefferies highlighted Medline’s $25 billion supply?chain scale and gave a “buy” in its coverage debut — a validation of the company’s scale and margin expansion thesis that investors favor. Positive Sentiment: Benzinga and other outlets note Medline raised ~$7 billion in its IPO and is being praised for a “prime vendor” model, branded mix shift and margin expansion potential — fundamental reasons analysts cite for buy ratings. Analysts Say Medline Has The Secret Sauce

Benzinga and other outlets note Medline raised ~$7 billion in its IPO and is being praised for a “prime vendor” model, branded mix shift and margin expansion potential — fundamental reasons analysts cite for buy ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation checks and commentary: several writeups assess MDLN near discounted cash?flow estimates or “fairly priced” after the recent stability — these limit runaway upside and suggest gains are tied to multiple expansion as much as earnings. Valuation Check

Valuation checks and commentary: several writeups assess MDLN near discounted cash?flow estimates or “fairly priced” after the recent stability — these limit runaway upside and suggest gains are tied to multiple expansion as much as earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest report in the period shows effectively zero/ambiguous data (odd reporting numbers). No clear short?squeeze signal — treat short?interest data as non?contributory for now.

Short interest report in the period shows effectively zero/ambiguous data (odd reporting numbers). No clear short?squeeze signal — treat short?interest data as non?contributory for now. Negative Sentiment: Some shops initiated neutral/hold ratings with lower targets (BNP Paribas $38 target, Deutsche Bank $40, Wells Fargo $42, Rothschild $42). Those lower targets cap consensus upside and could pressure the stock if follow?through selling emerges.

About Medline

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

