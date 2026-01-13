Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Hold”

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Zacks Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASBFY

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group headquartered in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1935, the company operates through multiple divisions that span grocery brands, sugar production and refining, ingredient and bakery systems, agriculture and a large value-fashion retail business. Its portfolio combines branded consumer goods with industrial food and agricultural operations, giving it exposure across the consumer staples and retail sectors.

On the grocery and branded side, the group owns and markets a range of food and beverage products, including well-known tea and grocery lines, while its ingredients businesses supply yeast, bakery ingredients and other inputs to commercial bakers and food manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.