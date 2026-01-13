19,090 Shares in Cintas Corporation $CTAS Purchased by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.0%

Cintas stock opened at $193.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.