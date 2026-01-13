Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLLGF

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.0%

Mullen Group Company Profile

MLLGF opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. is a diversified transportation and logistics company headquartered in Okotoks, Alberta. Founded in 1949 as a regional trucking firm, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading asset-based carriers. Mullen Group provides full-service solutions across a range of industries, with a focus on temperature-controlled freight, bulk and specialized haulage, and dedicated contract carriage.

The company operates through several complementary business segments, including truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, logistics and warehousing, courier and parcel delivery, and international freight forwarding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.