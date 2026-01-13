CPC Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

CPC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after buying an additional 18,030,441 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,004 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of CSCO stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $292.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. HSBC increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.
Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems
In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
