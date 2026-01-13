Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kering from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Kering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.
About Kering
Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.
Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.
