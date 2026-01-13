Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 199.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,365 shares of company stock worth $67,350,070. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

GOOG stock opened at $332.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $334.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.18.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

