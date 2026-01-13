Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,811 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 11.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 83,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.44, for a total value of $19,170,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 307,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,641,134.40. The trade was a 21.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,921,741.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,746.52. This represents a 47.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 127,117 shares of company stock worth $28,068,125 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ciena from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ciena from $135.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $190.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CIEN opened at $234.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.