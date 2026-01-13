Hang Lung Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,265 shares, a growth of 327.4% from the December 15th total of 296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HNLGY opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Hang Lung Group has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Group is a Hong Kong–based property developer with a strategic focus on the investment, development and management of commercial real estate in Mainland China. The company’s portfolio encompasses large?scale retail malls, premium office towers and mixed?use complexes located primarily in major urban centres. Through an integrated approach to property development and asset management, Hang Lung Group aims to create landmark destinations that combine innovative design, high?quality construction and curated tenant mixes.

Established in 1960, Hang Lung Group has grown from a local developer into one of the region’s leading real estate enterprises serving key Chinese markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.